Governor Parson visits replica Vietnam veterans wall in Perryville

Governor Mike Parson visited and toured the National Veterans Memorial in Perryville yesterday, which is a replica of the Vietnam Wall in Washington D.C. It’s still under construction, but when finished, will feature the names of nearly 60,000 service members who died in the Vietnam War. Parson says the wall will attract visitors who can’t make it to the nation’s capital.

The Perryville structure is the only exact replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.