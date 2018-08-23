Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge is endorses Tyler Edmonds

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge is endorsing Tyler Edmonds as their candidate for First Judicial Circuit Court Judge in General Election this fall.

Edmonds is a Democrat and is currently serving as Union County State’s Attorney in his third term.

The First Judicial Circuit covers Alexander, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson counties

The position is now held by Judge Mark H. Clarke, who will retire at the end of 2018.