Man taken into custody in Poplar Bluff for growing marijuana on his property

Officers took a man into custody in Poplar Bluff, and he’s now facing federal charges after police seized 31 marijuana plants.

49-year-old Jeffery Resnik was believed to be growing marijuana in his home, which was found in two separate locations.

Other drugs, including hallucinogenic mushrooms and over 100 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, and fertilizers and other growing equipment were seized.

It’s also believed he was in possession of fake IDs and counterfeit money.

Resnik is in the Butler County Justic Center, facing 6 drug charges, and possibly soon facing more because of the counterfeit money.

24-year-old Alx Govoni of Poplar Bluff has been arrested and charges are pending.