Southeast Missouri Major Case Squad activated in Sikeston shooting death

A shooting resulting in one man’s death has caused the Southeast Missouri Major Case Squad to be activated to investigate.

A 27-year-old man was shot in Sikeston when sitting in front of his house Thursday at 12:30 in the morning.

That man was the only victim involved, and he died at the scene.

His name isn’t known yet, but his home is located on Kendal Street.

If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to call the Sikeston Department of Public Safety at 573-471-6200.