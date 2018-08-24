Cape Girardeau man arrested for child pornography possession

A Cape Girardeau man has been arrested for the possession of child pornography.

27-year-old Zexuan Fei was taken into custody following and investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control.

Investigators searched Fei’s home Wednesday on a warrant.

They seized computer equipment and the content.

Fei is being held in Cape Girardeau Cole County Jail.

He was charged with five counts of possessing child pornography, and his bond is set at $50,000.