Havana is an 8 week old female with unique markings. White feet and tummy but tabby legs and head with a rone colored body. She is tiny and very cuddly. She purrs with affection when held and does not appear to feel the need to use her claws much. Adopt her today for a 100$ deposit and get it ALL BACK when you have her spayed. She is ready today! Mention Cat BOX at the Humane Society of SE Missouri!