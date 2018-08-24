Friday, August 24th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to a report, a woman pulled a Florida building’s fire alarm to get someone’s attention because her cellphone battery died. 20-year-old Dequaisia Taylor was in Martin County earlier this month when she knocked on a door and asked for the police to be called sometime after midnight because of her phone situation.

Police were called after a report of a suspicious person. A responding officer initially didn’t find anyone at the scene on Northeast Edgewater Drive, but then heard a fire alarm sounding at a nearby building.

Taylor told cops that her friends had dropped her off, her phone was dead, and she needed to go home. She also said her home was in Broward County but couldn’t give the address. Taylor ultimately was arrested on a charge of false fire alarm and booked at Martin County Jail.

AND THEN THERE’S……

An Arkansas woman who posed as a California deputy to help her boyfriend escape a county jail was arrested. 30-year-old Maxine Feldstein identified herself at the Washington County Jail as deputy “L. Kershaw” with the Ventura County, California Sheriff’s Office in order to free her boyfriend, Nicholas Lowe.

Feldstein provided a forged document requesting the agency to release its hold on Lowe. Lowe was being held at the Washington County Detention Center for alleged criminal impersonation out of Ventura, California.

Jail officials realized they’d been snookered two days later when a real Ventura County Sheriff’s deputy called the facility to say he was on his way to pick up Lowe. The couple was arrested later that day.

Feldstein was facing charges of forgery, accomplice to third-degree escape, and criminal impersonation and Lowe was facing a second-degree escape charge.

OR HOW ABOUT……

33-year-old Daniel Scott Walker led authorities in a high-speed chase starting in Gainesville, Texas and ending in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips said an officer caught the truck driving 83 mph in a 60-mph zone late Friday night.

Chief Phillips said, “when the officer attempted to make a traffic stop the vehicle failed to stop and initiated a pursuit.” Police say during the chase the suspect threw out an empty water bottle with white powder inside, which they think is some sort of narcotic.

Gainesville Police tried to use spike strips on the truck but they didn’t work, and the driver continued north on I-35 into Oklahoma. Once in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stepped in to help and finally arrested Walker. His charges in Oklahoma include eluding a police officer, running a road block, and DUI.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Anchorage police are looking for a man who dumped fish heads in woods near an elementary school. The perpetrator won’t have to clean up, though, because a grizzly bear took care of that.

The fish dumper, however, faces a $300 fine for discarding garbage that attracts animals. Alaska families regularly catch dozens of salmon and are urged to properly dispose of fish parts in fast-moving rivers, ocean waters, or regular garbage disposal.

The incident occurred at Ravenwood Elementary School. A summer school host spotted a man and boy on an all-terrain vehicle with coolers. The host found the fish heads behind the school but they were gone a day later.

The host said a bear seen earlier likely cleaned up the fish. A school security camera captured the suspect’s image.