MO audit shows Missourians must pay for billions in city projects with little taxpayer input

State Auditor Nicole Galloway says Missourians must pay for billions of dollars in city projects made with little taxpayer input. Galloway wants changes to Community Improvement Districts laws after her audit found what she calls “a pattern of self-dealing and lack of accountability”.

Missouri has more than 400 of these special taxing districts that are designed to fund a wide range of projects including the purchase of new land, construction of a new building and beautification to existing property.