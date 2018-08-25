Trading Post – August 25

Tree trimming – ph #: 573-979-0272

————-

Firewood

Used brick – 15 cents each

Kitchen cabinets

Various lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

Greyco folding baby bed – $40 – ph #: 545-3736

————-

500 egg incubator – $200 – ph #: 788-2217

————-

HP laser printer/scanner – w/ 6 reams of paper – $100 – ph #: 573-225-1870

————-

Electric dryer – $55

Curio cabinet

Chest of drawers – ph #: 573-513-5505

————-

Buying: riding lawn mower – ph #: 620-3572

————-

Radial saw

Pottery kiln – ph #: 579-9418

————-

Falcon 2 hitch – $75 – ph #: 573-887-3013

————-

John Deere riding mower – $325

24 ft. fiberglass extension ladder – $125

12 ft. two-wheel trailer – $450 – ph #: 334-1757

————-

Set of used tires – $38 each

Buying: push lawn mower – ph #: 573-238-5755

————-

Generac generator – ph #: 587-5512

————-

Amber shingles – 12-15 bundles – $25 per bundle – ph #: 573-382-1711

————-

Whirlpool washer/dryer – $150 – ph #: 270-8186

————-

2 lb. bread maker – $35 – ph #: 573-264-4171

————-

Buying: pickup hoist – ph #: 573-225-2493

————-

Used stair lift – $950

Buying: vintage pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

————-

‘68 International Harvester Cub Cadet garden tractor – w/blade & chain – $650

Milwaukee impact gun – $100

250 ft. house wiring – $100 – ph #: 573-587-1341

————-

Buying: Riding lawn mower – ph #: 813-400-9948

————-

Various drum equipment

Road case – ph #: 573-334-6543

