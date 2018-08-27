Homestead Financial Mortgage River Radio Tailgate Party!
Redhawks football is back in action – which means it’s time to tailgate!
Join us at the first Homestead Financial Mortgage River Radio Tailgate Party – presented by JSE Surplus – on September 8th!
Pick up your FREE tickets at Texas Roadhouse in Cape to enjoy free food and drinks at our tent in front of Houck Stadium – just ask for your pair at the register.
Kickoff Family Weekend with us on September 8th from 11am – 12:45pm at the Homestead Financial Mortgage River Radio Tailgate Party presented by JSE Surplus and KZIM KSIM!