Man arrested in Poplar Bluff for rape of children in Knoxville
A man was arrested in Poplar Bluff Friday for the rape of a child he allegedly committed in Knoxville.
23-year-old Carlos Pawnell had once lived in Poplar Bluff, and was taken into custody on accusations he raped two children, one 4-years-old, the other, 10-years-old.
Multiple law enforcement agencies collaborated to find Pawnell, including the US Marshal’s Service, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
Officers found him on Victor Street.