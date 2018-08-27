Man arrested in Poplar Bluff for rape of children in Knoxville

A man was arrested in Poplar Bluff Friday for the rape of a child he allegedly committed in Knoxville.

23-year-old Carlos Pawnell had once lived in Poplar Bluff, and was taken into custody on accusations he raped two children, one 4-years-old, the other, 10-years-old.

Multiple law enforcement agencies collaborated to find Pawnell, including the US Marshal’s Service, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

Officers found him on Victor Street.

