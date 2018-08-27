McCracken County crash causes several cattle to escape and block road

A crash on Highway 62 in McCracken County caused several cattle to get free from the truck that was hauling them.

It in the 11 o’clock hour yesterday morning near the North Gum Springs Road Intersection.

Westbound US 62 was diverted at New Hold Road to US 60.

The crash involved two vehicles, and the clean-up was original expected to last about four hours. But that time was extended until after 6 o’clock last night.

Eventually even wranglers were being used on horseback to search the area and round up the cows.

About 25 steers were believed to have gotten loose.