Three MO Catholic dioceses to let Hawley view files for potential clergy sex crimes
Three Missouri Catholic dioceses have offered to let the Missouri Attorney General’s office investigate whether their clergy members have committed sexual abuse. The ones in Jefferson City, St. Louis and Kansas City-St. Joseph say Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office can view their files.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that the diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau will begin its own independent inquiry going back more than 50 years.