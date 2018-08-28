Cape Girardeau County amends agreement for road repair with Capital Sand Proppants

Cape Girardeau County and a sand-mining company have made amendments to their road repair agreement yesterday.

The Southeast Missourian reports at yesterday’s county commission meeting, the county commission has agreed to pay another $300,000 to Capital Sand Proppants.

The original plan from 2015 planned to pay for improvements to county roads 346 and 347 at an amount of $500,000.

A grant of $200,000 from Delta Regional Authority helped cover part of what has overall been a $1.4 million project.

Part of the improvements include paving the roads.