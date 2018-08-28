Governor Mike Parson meets with northwest Missouri officials, announces drought relief
Governor Mike Parson met with northwest Missouri officials Friday to talk about the state’s drinking water shortage amidst the current drought.
More than $77,000 in state funding has been announced to assist the drought-stricken City of Cameron and Caldwell County Public Water.
Visit the department’s drought website for information about drought conditions, agriculture and drinking water assistance, and resources at https://dnr.mo.gov/drought.htm.