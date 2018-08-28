Tuesday, August 28th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

One Dominican man won’t be resting easy after admitting in court Wednesday he planned to smuggle roughly more than six pounds of cocaine through Newark airport customs inside a neck pillow.

21-year-old Rafael Francisco Bautista Perdomo was one of two people arrested at the airport in October after Customs and Border Protection officers found more than 6-1/2 pounds sewn inside each of their respective pillows.

Perdomo and his co-defendant Brenda Mancebo were stopped at baggage screening checkpoints after arriving on a flight from Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic. He pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge that carries a potential sentence of up to forty years in prison and a mandatory minimum of five.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Following the botched armed robbery of a Walgreens in Milwaukee, a Wisconsin man fled the crime scene and threw his loaded handgun on the roof of a nearby building, a move recorded in all its balletic glory by a nearby surveillance camera.

32-year-old Lamont Walker tried to rob the pharmacy Wednesday morning, but an employee saw Walker–who was wearing a mask and carrying a 9mm firearm–approaching and fled from the front counter.

FBI Agent Matthew Gibson said, “the subject looked up and saw that no one was at the cash register.” That is when Walker ran out of the store. A witness flagged down a Milwaukee Police Department cruiser and cops began pursuing Walker.

As Walker passed Pete’s Fruit Market, he threw his gun onto the roof of the business, which was caught on tape. He was subsequently apprehended in an alley near the fruit market. He was named Thursday in a U.S. District Court complaint charging him with multiple crimes, including felon in possession of a firearm.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Authorities say a suspected burglar was arrested outside of a Scottsdale apartment only wearing boxer shorts. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Joseph Donald Whipple outside an upstairs apartment unit wearing only boxer shorts.

The victim reported to police that he woke up and saw the patio door open and their television and sound bar outside their front door. The victim also reportedly found a pair of pants inside the home that did not belong to him or his roommate.

Looking out the peephole, the victim saw Whipple lying on the landing, shirtless and wearing only boxer shorts. Police say Whipple took a portable breath test and blew a .245. He has been charged with criminal trespassing and burglary.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

An 11-year-old Michigan boy confronted a home invader for stealing wine coolers and ribs from the fridge. The young man named Nathan Markos was sitting on the couch and watching TV while his family was sleeping.

The boy said, “And then I heard the fridge open and so I went to see what it was.” Turns out it was a man helping himself to the refrigerator. The boy then said, “He looked at me and he asked if it was okay to take some drinks and I said ‘no.’ And so, he left out the back door and I went to tell my mom.”

The boy said the strange man walked away with a few wine coolers and a plate of ribs, but it wasn’t the food he was worried about. “I didn’t know if he was going to hurt me or anything,” he said.

Battle Creek police arrested two 19-year-olds walking down a road not far from the Markos home. Officers said both admitted they were drinking that night and now face charges for home invasion.