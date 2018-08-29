Auditor Galloway releases audit of Scott County, gives rating of “good”

State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released an audit of Scott County, giving an overall rating of good.

The audit is said to have brought to light concerns about the usage of the county’s Election Services Fund.

Galloway said she found “multiple purchases that did not directly relate to the conduct of elections” were made.

State law has very particular guidelines as to how the funds can be used.

The audit questioned the use of the county’s Election Services Fund for the purchase of solar eclipse glasses, an appreciation banquet for workers and for the display of flags in front of the courthouse on holidays.

Legally, the fund should be used for training programs and supplies or equipment to improve the conduct of elections.