New Madrid Police look for man accused of molesting a child

New Madrid Police need your help finding a suspect in a case of child molestation.

Lilbourn resident Gerald Davis is also suspected of sodomy and attempting sodomy.

Davis is a bald, African American man with a beard. The New Madrid Police Department has posted a picture of him showing him wearing glasses and black clothing.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the New Madrid Police Department

at 573-748-5901, or the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office at 573-748-2516.