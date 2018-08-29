Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in wrong-way crash ruining patrol car

A Scott County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash when trying to join a pursuit and driving the wrong way on Interstate 55.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Deputy James Britton wrecked his vehicle near Benton driving at a speed of over 120 miles per hour and had been attempting to respond before 3 am on August 19th when word of a suspicious vehicle on William Street was under investigation by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Britton is said to have an emergency U-turn to go into the southbound lane from the northbound lane.

He continued to head north in that lane.

Britton has resigned from the Sheriff’s office after the crash that left him with minor injuries and a trip to the hospital.

The car cost the office $22,000.