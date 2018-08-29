Wednesday, August 29th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A drugged-up man in England was caught filling up a hotel bathtub with potatoes while wearing a bra during an epic five day MDMA binge. When Judge Peter Henry asked James Johnson why he was filling up a bath with potatoes he replied: “It felt the right thing to do at the time.”

30-year-old Johnson was caught by officers wearing a woman’s bra over his shirt and carrying a bag of spuds as he entered the Travelodge in Eastleigh. Officers searched his room and found an “Aladdin’s cave” of drugs, including ecstasy, another designer drug similar to MDMA called 5-MAPB, and a psychedelic substance called 2CB.

Southampton Crown Court heard Johnson and two friends had decided to go on a one-night binge which ended up lasting five days. Judge Henry said the case was ‘odd and bizarre’ and sentenced Johnson to an 18-month community order, with the requirement to carry out a nine-month drug rehabilitation program.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A 69-year-old man was arrested in Thermal, California for possessing hundreds of pounds of lemons allegedly stolen from a nearby farm, a sheriff’s sergeant said Saturday.

Dionicio Fierros of Los Angeles was pulled over at 9:45 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Grapefruit Boulevard and Pierce Street and was arrested when deputies found 800 pounds of freshly picked lemons in his vehicle that sheriff’s officials said were stolen.

The arrest was part of a larger ongoing investigation into agriculture theft in the Coachella Valley, Riverside County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Frederick said. Fierros was booked into the Indio Jail and was released after posting $10,000 bail.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Doug, also known as “Paul Flart,” is a former hospital security guard from Florida that was recently terminated after his employers discovered his “farting at work” Instagram account.

That account has gone viral with over 70,000 followers. Upon arriving to work last week, Paul was served termination papers in the parking lot. His supervisor argued that Flart was recording this series of videos in their uniform on the hospital property.

Flart counter argued that no logos were seen or venue mentioned. In the end, he lost the argument and the job. He recently started a GoFundMe account and has raised all of $380 of the $10,000 he hopes to collect. Paul says that his goal is to make a living developing fart content for the internet.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police in Logan, Utah say a man set his couch on fire and burned his hands after he put his marijuana ashes in a paper bag.

The Herald Journal reports the man was hurt when he tried to put out the fire with his hands after smoking the pot on Thursday afternoon.

Eventually, someone in the house got a garden hose and doused the blaze shortly before fire trucks from multiple agencies arrived at the house.

Logan Police Capt. Tyson Budge says officers seized a small amount of marijuana but did not issue a citation. Budge says investigators figured the burns were punishment enough.