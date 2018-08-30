Changes on how the state of Missouri Recruits and Recognizes Employees

Changes have been made to how the state hires its employees. KZIM KSIM’s Laura Huckabee tells us more.

Merit reform legislation – passed during this year’s legislative session — is going into effect. Now the state will now have greater flexibility in how it manages its workforce. While, as of late, nearly 56 percent of all state employees were still under the original merit system – now the new legislation puts all state employees under the same, non-Merit regulations.

For the state, this means less limitations and restrictions in choosing potential candidates for positions that need to be filled – and potentially, those jobs could be filled much for quickly. For employees, that means no more testing requirements to qualify for a job.

The merit reform law brings the majority of state employees into the “at will” category. “At will”

employees are selected at the discretion of the appointing authority, serve at the pleasure of the appointing authority, and may be discharged – as the statute says – for no reason or any reason not prohibited by law.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson says, “The new merit reform law will help us improve how state government operates for the benefit of both our citizens and our committed public servants by investing in new ways of working like never before.”