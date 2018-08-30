Suspect in Hardee’s shooting appears in court

The man thought to be responsible in a deadly shooting at Hardee’s restaurant in Cape Girardeau was in court Tuesday.

At the court appearance, a preliminary hearing to have Anthony Levar Sinks’ bond reduced was set for October 12.

His bond was formerly set at $2.5 million; Sinks’ is accused of killing Derwin Alexander Simmons.

It happened on August 1st, when the victim and his son were at Hardees on William Street.

Simmons’ son was a witness to his killing. Police found the victim lying on the floor, and he later died after being taken to a hospital.