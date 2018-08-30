Thursday, August 30th 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

In an incident that a Kentucky man blames on methamphetamine, the man’s cousin allegedly tried to steal seemingly random items, including a cheese grater, an empty bottle of Lysol, and soap.

Neighbors informed Mason Tackett that his cousin Phillip Hagans had been seen carrying items out of his house, but the items weren’t the typical targets of a would-be burglar.

Tackett was quoted as saying “Who steals a cheese grater? He’s got the works. Lysol – he stole the empty bottle of spray. What got me the most was my soap. He stole my soap. Who steals soap?”

He also said, “Must have been a bad batch [of methamphetamine] around here ’cause Floyd County has gone crazy in the last four days.” Hagans is being held on a $25,000 bond. He is charged with receiving stolen property and being a convicted felon with a firearm.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A West Virginia man was arrested by Division of Natural Resource Officers for owning seventeen rattlesnakes, which is well over the rattlesnake limit in West Virginia.

According to DNR officers, the investigation began when they received information about a man catching snakes from the National Forest and then taking them to his home in Randolph County.

Officers went to the suspect’s home where they discovered seventeen rattlesnakes. They also said the man is charged with two counts of illegal possession of a timber rattlesnake, and possession of a rattlesnake less than forty-two inches.

No names were released. They said the snakes were taken back to dens near where they were caught. Officers added in West Virginia, people are only allowed to have one rattlesnake and it must be at least forty-two inches or more in length.

OR HOW ABOUT……

As he faced arrest, a Florida Man took the opportunity to channel his inner Michael Scott from “The Office.” According to an arrest affidavit, a sheriff’s deputy pulled over a car driven by 31-year-old Brandon McComas after noticing the vehicle did not have a tag light.

Approaching McComas’s car on a Vero Beach street, the cop spotted the driver “attempting to conceal a large bulge in his left front pocket with his arm.” Deputy Scott Prouty then asked McComas to exit the car.

While conducting a pat down of McComas, the deputy inquired about the “long cylindrical object” in the suspect’s pants. “That’s what she said,” replied McComas.

The deputy subsequently handcuffed McComas and confiscated a cylindrical case containing marijuana and a glass pipe. He was issued tag light and pot possession citations.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Demanding cash seems to be the standard operating procedure when committing a robbery. But a 45-year-old Florida man decided money wasn’t enough. Police in Gainesville told said Siwatu Wright went to a Krispy Kreme shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Friday demanding $10s, $20s…and donuts.

Police say the clerk who greeted him was shocked by his demands. She didn’t respond, so the suspect repeated himself. The clerk then called for a coworker to join her and the suspect made his demands again. At that point, the two ladies alerted a man working in the back of the shop.

He asked the suspect to leave, so he did. Officers picked him up a short distance away from the store. They took him back where all three clerks identified him. Police said the would-be robber admitted to asking for $10s and $20s.

He also told them he was just trying to get a donut from Krispy Kreme’s secret menu. The Alachua County Jail shows Wright faces a charge for unarmed robbery. His bond is $10,000.