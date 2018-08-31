Cape Girardeau man arrested for killing Sikeston man after midnight on Kendall Street

A Cape Girardeau man has been arrested Wednesday by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

19-year-old Shamar Lowe has been charged with first degree murder, armed criminal action, and resisting or interfering with a felony arrest.

A second suspect is being sought in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old Marcus De’Andres Price.

He was killed half-past midnight August 23rd when sitting in front of a house on the 500 block of Kendall.

Lowe’s bond has been set at $200,000.