CAT BOX! Meet Lucas

How much did we love itty bitty Lucas!? He needs to be neutered. This 8 week old bundle of love is ready for you to adopt him NOW at the Humane Society of SE Missouri. He was part of a litter from a stray brought to the shelter. He is a LOVER BOY! He need more attention – just ask him. He is a tiny tabby with BIG golden eyes and so sweet. For a 100$ deposit you can take him home now. You will get a FULL refund after you have him neutered. Mention CAT BOX for that discount. Lucas is just another example of pure furry love. He deserves a good home.