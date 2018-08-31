Crews respond to Cape Girardeau fire alarms, possible water pressure surge

Cape Girardeau crews responded to the multiple fire alarms that were activated yesterday morning on William Street, Gordonville Road, St. Francis Drive, and Siemers Drive.

The locations were Target, St. Francis Hospital, and West Park Mall.

A water flow alarm had been activated at the mall; Ameren UE was contacted to check for line problems.

After an investigation at Target, the situation was contained and thought to be a water pressure surge. Nothing was detected at the hospital.

Around 9:19 yesterday morning, Ameren gave the all clear.