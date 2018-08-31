JSE Surplus Glow Ball Golf Tournament for St. Jude

Register for the JSE Surplus Glow Ball Golf Tournament that benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital! This tournament for a good cause takes place at the Cape Girardeau Country Club. There will be one round of 9 hole golf followed by dinner and then a round of Glow Ball! Click the link below, print and fill out the form, then email, mail, or fax it to us! Be sure to review the back of the form to see sponsorship opportunities!

Address:

324 Broadway

Cape Girardeau MO

63701

Email:

karley@riverradio.net

Fax:

573.335.4806

PRINTABLE FORM

PRINTABLE FORM (BACK)