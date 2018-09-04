Cape Girardeau Labor Day shooting leaves one with injuries

An afternoon Cape Girardeau shooting left one man with injuries yesterday.

Near 2:15 a man was shot in the torso and was taken to a trauma center to be treated.

The Southeast Missourian reports that police were photographing several pieces of evidence, including bullet casings.

The investigation continues.

One man, whose name isn’t known yet, had to be hospitalized after some uninvited guests showed up to a family event.

This was followed by several shots. It is not considered a random act.

Officers have said they’re looking into leads and do have a suspect in mind.

No suspects have been taken into custody yet.

They believe he is hiding from police.

Officers have said the public should be aware that there is a safety concern because the suspect is on the loose.