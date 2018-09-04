Fentanyl discovered in Scott County Jail makes jailers ill

Three jailers in Scott County had to be taken to the hospital after dangerous materials were found.

Fentanyl was discovered at the jail, but things were back to normal by 8:30 Sunday night.

The multiple jailers had been having health problems earlier that day. They have since been released from the hospital.

They managed to contain the fentanyl to an isolated area after hazmat crews arrived. They tested a white powder and confirmed it as the drug.

Fentanyl is an opioid often used for severe pain and usually cancer-related. Illegally-made fentanyl has often ended in cases of overdose deaths.