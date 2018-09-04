Parts of Jackson under boil water order until tomorrow afternoon

The Southeast Missourian reports there’s a boil-water order in effect for East Jackson until Wednesday afternoon.

Included in the area is Shawnee Boulevard, all of Greensferry Road north of Clark Street, all of Shawnee Circle, Old Cape Road east of Corinne Street, Francis Drive east of Shawn Drive, and the Indian Hills Subdivision east of Royal Drive.

Two water main breaks Monday morning caused the order.

The city is telling everyone in the effected areas to boil water for three minutes before using and don’t use ice cubes from an automatic ice maker.