Tuesday, September 4th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida couple was arrested last week after they were caught allegedly selling drugs out of a drive-thru window they constructed out of the side of their mobile home.

William Parrish Jr. and McKenzee Dobbs of Ocala, Florida were arrested on August 23rd after investigators raided their mobile home following reports of four drug overdoses in the area.

Ocala Police said the couple had turned a kitchen window into a drive-thru so customers would not have to constantly enter and exit their home, potentially drawing unwanted attention.

Police said the house had signs directing people where to drive and indicated whether it was open or closed. The couple has been charged on multiple counts including keeping a dwelling used to sell drugs, possession of drugs with intent to sell, and possession of Fentanyl.

AND THEN THERE’S……

An Indiana man who poured a bag of flour over the head of a 68-year-old woman shopping at Walmart was arrested for the brazen attack, video of which the man streamed live online.

Investigators charge that 22-year-old Phillip Leon Weaver snuck up behind the victim as she was shopping for her grandchildren. “It’s going down,” Weaver announced as he broadcast the attack via Facebook Live.

After dousing the woman, Weaver tossed the five-pound bag of flour and fled the Walmart in Beech Grove, an Indianapolis suburb. Weaver subsequently posted video of the sneak attack along with the caption “Pouring flower on lady’s head.”

Weaver is being held in the Marion County jail on the felony and misdemeanor charges. Weaver has posted prior filmed Walmart pranks to his Instagram page and on Facebook, where he has reported, “I’ve been high 5 years straight.”

OR HOW ABOUT……

An Alabama man must pay $1,500 for touching a Hawaiian monk seal then posting a video on social media. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the man recorded the video while vacationing in Kauai last year.

He was tracked down through the Instagram post with the hashtag #monkseals, which showed him walking up to the sleeping animal and then stroking it with his hand. The startled seal turns towards the man before he runs away.

Further investigation found another video of the man, who was not named, aggressively pursuing a sea turtle while snorkeling in another Hawaiian location, a violation of the Endangered Species Act.

NOAA’s guidelines urge people to view protected wildlife responsibly and stay back 10 feet from sea turtles, 50 feet from seals, 50 yards from dolphins and 100 yards from humpback whales.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A former student at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) is facing several charges after he allegedly impersonated a doctor on multiple occasions and gave at least one patient a medical diagnosis.

23-year-old Ariya Ouskouian was charged this week with one felony count of providing a medical diagnosis while impersonating a doctor and eight misdemeanor accounts of “representing oneself as a licensed medical practitioner.”

In May, Ouskouian allegedly diagnosed a man regarding a growth on his neck in a consult room at UCI. On seven different occasions between April and June, he also allegedly impersonated a doctor at Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office claims Ouskouian told a security worker he was a doctor and later gained access to restricted floors of the children’s hospital. The former student could face three years in state prison and eight years in the Orange County Jail if he’s convicted.