19-year-old in serious condition after Stoddard County crash involving three vehicles

A 19-year-old was badly injured in a wreck involving three vehicles in Stoddard County.

It happened on Highway 51 at 8:56 last night, and Puxico police and emergency medical teams responded.

Air Evac eventually responded and would lift the victim to the hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol lists 19-year-old Blake Smith in serious condition and as being taken to the Mercy Medical Center in St. Louis

The two other drivers were Melissa Armstrong and Curtis Keeney.

The crash happened when 29-year-old Keeney tried to pass 36-year-old Armstrong. Keeney struck the rear of Armstrong’s vehicle and then hit Smith’s truck head on.