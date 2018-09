Two men are wanted in Jackson County for taking a decorative battle ax on Labor Day.

After 6 o’clock that evening, two men along with other people were visiting Boo Rochman Castle Park. There they took the ax.

One of the suspect has been described as wearing a green shirt and tan shorts, while the other wore a gray sleeveless t-shirt and gray shorts.

If you have any information, please call the sheriff’s office at (618) 684-2177.