Legislative Hearing on Missouri Department of Agriculture Funding is Tuesday

A legislative committee examining funding levels at the Missouri Department of Agriculture will hold a hearing Tuesday at the Statehouse in Jefferson City. The Joint Committee on Review of the Plant Industries Division meets Tuesday afternoon at 1. Chillicothe State Representative Rusty Black, who serves on the committee, tells Missourinet the department needs additional funding:

Missouri lawmakers decided in 2010 to fund MDA’s Plant Industries Division with fees, and committee co-chair Don Rone of Portageville says fees are not enough to fund that division. Department director Chris Chinn is expected to testify on Tuesday.