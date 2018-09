A man driving a tractor trailer was injured yesterday at 6:42 pm.

It happened on Highway D at MM in New Madrid County.

23-year-old Nicholas Cooper of Oran had been eastbound, two miles west of Lilbourn.

The state Highway Patrol responded and discovered the semi overturned, while the driver had minor injuries.

He had run off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole in the process, requiring Ameren to investigate.