Missouri Transportation Dept. head hopes Prop D passes to address urgent road projects

The head of the Missouri Department of Transportation hopes a ballot measure intended to increase the motor fuel tax is passed by voters and is used on crucial projects. MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna says I-270 in St. Louis is in the worst condition of any state highway and needs attention quickly because of the amount of freight it carries.

If approved, the ballot measure would generate more than $400 million for state and local road projects and create a fund to address traffic bottlenecks that affect freight. The proposal is being challenged in court.