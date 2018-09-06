Two suspects in custody, one teen released in Labor Day shooting that left one man injured

Two local suspects are in custody and have been identified in a Monday shooting case that sent one man to the hospital.

21-year-old Kaleb Starnes of Cape Girardeau and 17-year-old Zieon Ayers of Perryville are charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action when they showed up at a Cape Girardeau home where the shooting then happened.

They’re believed to have shot Anthony Odoms and they’re thought to have fired at but not injure Mario Wilson on Labor Day at 2:15 in the afternoon.

A 16-year-old was arrested with them but was then handed over to juvenile authorities.

She hasn’t been charged and was later released.

Both Starnes and Ayers have cash only bonds of $250,000.

Odoms is expected to make a full recovery.