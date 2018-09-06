Woman killed in Woodford County in motorcycle accident

A Jackson woman died in Woodford County Sunday afternoon following a motorcycle accident.

62-year-old Melanie Coy was hospitalized and taken to the trauma room of St. Francis Medical Center at 5:30 that evening where she died.

Coy had been riding the motorcycle with a male driver. She and the driver were both unconscious upon the arrival of emergency crews.

It’s believed the motorcycle lost control when going around a curve.

It’s also thought the motorcycle had fallen over and then slid several feet; both Coy and the driver, who hasn’t been identified, were wearing helmets.