Cape Girardeau Police Department setting up traffic signs for tomorrow’s parade

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is letting the public know about the rules of the road tomorrow during the SEMO District Fair Parade.

Sargent Rick Schmidt says if you park in one of the off limits spots, you’ll be towed.

The parade will go from Capaha Park to the Fairground, where there will be signs around the perimeter to leave enough room for spectators.

He says traffic will have to find an alternate way because of road closures.