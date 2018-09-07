Arson investigation ongoing in Mississippi County

An arson investigation in Mississippi County continues.

The Sheriff’s department has been looking into a fire that happened on County Road 220 yesterday.

A suspect has been taken into custody on burglary charges, among other things.

Benton resident Dustin Robinson was arrested as well for tampering with a vehicle, stealing, and kidnapping.

Robinson was spotted running from the area where the fire destroyed the home and burned at least parts of the barn and equipment at the farm.

They’ve set his bond at $75,000.