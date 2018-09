The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau County has set its tax rates for 2018.

They’ve lowered this year in comparison to last, with a General Revenue rate of 0.0587.

A rate supporting Senate Bill 40 at 0.0553. A Mental Health rate of 0.0772. Senior Services 0.0478

The road and bridge rate has been sat at 0 percent, which is funded by a county use tax.