President Donald Trump to visit Cape Girardeau

President Donald Trump is coming to Cape Girardeau.

The president will be at the Show Me Center next week on Thursday, Sept. 13 in what will be the first visit by a commander-in-chief in 22 years.

The event will be a campaign rally on behalf of GOP Senate Candidate Josh Hawley.

Doors open at 4 that afternoon, but the event begins at 7.

You can get your tickets by going to donaldjtrump.com/rallies.

Hawley’s Democratic rival and the senate incumbent Claire McCaskill is among 10 Senate Democrats that are up for re-election in states Trump won in 2016. McCaskill is considered the most vulnerable of the incumbents.

President Carlos Vargas of SEMO issued an official announcement telling students this was not an official university-affiliated event, and they were contacted regarding the Show Me Center’s availability Wednesday.