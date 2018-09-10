MO hosts National Election Security Summit ahead of Nov elections

A bipartisan group of 25 Secretaries of State and other election officials from across the country are in St. Louis for the National Election Security Summit. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says the state has several security advantages in its election infrastructure.

Ashcroft also says Missouri’s election equipment is not connected to the internet. The event underway today and tomorrow will include steps to ease threats and vulnerabilities, as election officials gear up for the November elections.