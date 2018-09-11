Man arrested for burning truck and trying to shoot officer

A man’s been arrested in Mississippi County for setting a truck on fire and then attempting to shoot a corrections officer.

32-year-old Dustin Robinson of Benton had been test driving the vehicle, and has now been charged with first degree arson, second degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, assault, property damage, and knowing burning.

He’s also accused of disarming a corrections officer and kidnapping, as well as burglary.

He’s is believed to have left with the truck and taken it to a home on County Road 212 where he used an excavator to crush the truck before he burned it, before he set the home and a shop building on fire nearby.

Robinson is said to have threatened a driver and forced him to take him to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Weigh Station. Once there he was eventually detained and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center, he tried to take an officer’s taser and then tried to shoot him.

That officer was not hurt.