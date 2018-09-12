50 Missouri Task Force One members deploy to help with Hurricane Florence

The Missouri Task Force 1 is now activated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Fifty members of Missouri’s Task Force One are headed to help the east coast with Hurricane Florence efforts. Gail Blomenkamp with the Boone County Fire Protection District in mid-Missouri says the members have been deployed to Raleigh, North Carolina, along with 100,000 pounds of equipment.

Roughly 25 of the country’s 28 urban search and rescue teams are helping with storm relief efforts on the east coast and in Hawaii.

Task Force 1 is based in Columbia.