Sikeston Department of Public Safety arrests man in sexual assault case

Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a home about a sexual assault Sunday, and one man’s been taken into custody.

Officers discovered a juvenile had been sexually assaulted.

They made arrangements with their family to have the juvenile transported to the Southeast Missouri Network against Sexual Violence in Cape Girardeau.

40-year-old Billy Tillman of Sikeston has been charged with 3 counts of rape, 3 counts of statutory sodomy, and 3 counts of statutory rape.

He’s being held on $150,000 cash bond.