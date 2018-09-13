Four of Parson’s Missouri budget vetoes will stand

An overwhelming majority of State Representatives voted Wednesday to override four of Governor Parson’s budget vetoes, but the effort came to a screeching halt in the Senate. Lake Ozark Representative Rocky Miller has a personal reason for overriding 153,000 dollars in funding cuts to certify hospitals treating trauma, stroke and some heart patients.

Senator Dan Brown blocked the House’s override attempts.

Parson’s vetoes will also stand for funding cuts to help the hearing impaired, the foster care system and juvenile advocates. The four vetoes total 785,000 dollars in cuts.