Missouri House Overwhelmingly Approves Treatment Court Expansion Legislation

The Missouri House has voted overwhelmingly to approve legislation expanding Missouri’s treatment court system to all counties. The 141-1 vote sends the bill to the Senate. House Speaker Todd Richardson praises the bipartisan vote, adding that drug court expansion is a priority for Governor Mike Parson and for the Missouri Supreme Court:

Bill supporters say expanding treatment courts will allow for more people to receive treatment, rather than going to prison. Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Zel Fischer told lawmakers in January that 15 counties had NO access to any type of treatment court. The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on the bill at 3:30 this afternoon.