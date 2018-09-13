Multiple prosecutors disqualified over neurological test of local man in murder case

Three prosecutors have been disqualified as a Scott County murder case continues.

In 2016, an order had been issued about the neurological testing of the defendant William Henry Applewhite of Sikeston.

The Southeast Missourian reports the testing has been ordered to be completed at the Ozark Medical Center in West Plains, based on an order by Judge Michael Pritchett.

Applewhite is charged with murder, assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon and he’s believed to have killed Christopher Q. West in a fatal shooting in January of 2015.

Reportedly the prosecutors were dismissed because they had contact with the defense neurological expert.