Thursday, September 13th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to a court filing, while booking a female inmate, Florida jailers discovered “two small baggies of cocaine under her wig, which was pasted onto her scalp.”

30-year-old Rose Mae Dawson was arrested last Thursday in connection with a prior auto burglary. In addition to the burglary rap, Dawson was charged for driving with a suspended license and possessing marijuana.

Cops transported Dawson to the Pinellas County jail, where corrections officers conducted a search that yielded the cocaine hidden under her wig. The cocaine discovery resulted in two additional felony charges against Dawson–narcotics possession and introducing contraband into a detention facility.

Dawson was convicted earlier this year of a misdemeanor charge of failing to have her daughter attend school. She subsequently violated terms of her probation after her daughter continued to rack up unexcused absences.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A South Florida man was arrested after he stole an ambulance from a Broward County hospital because he said he “needed a car.” 25-year-old Michael Michael Paul was arrested Sunday on charges of grand theft and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

BSO Fire Rescue officials said the ambulance was stolen from the emergency room area of North Broward Medical Center while the crew was inside after they had just transported a patient.

Officials said Paul had just been released by the hospital himself. Authorities turned on the ambulance’s GPS tracker, found the ambulance, and discovered that Paul was behind the wheel. He was taken into custody without incident and told a detective that “he stole a red ambulance because he needed a car.”

OR HOW ABOUT……

Police said a 34-year-old Thompson, Connecticut man not only identified himself as a state trooper, but tried to pass himself off as the commander of a local state police barracks in order to score some free beer and shrimp cocktail.

Adam Viens was charged Monday with impersonating a police officer after police said he could “take care” of an impaired driving arrest for a defendant. State police said 47-year-old Keith Barnes contacted troopers in August and said Viens, through text messages, identified himself at Lt. John Aiello, commander of Troop D in Danielson.

Barnes said he was charged in June with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and bumped into Viens after an appearance at Danielson Superior Court. Viens reportedly claimed to be a state trooper retired on disability who could help with the situation.

However, Barnes stated that, “At one point Adam said he lost his wallet in Boston and asked if I could hook him up with beers and shrimp cocktail.” State police said Viens has a long criminal record with six arrests in the last thirteen years with charges ranging from first-degree robbery and assault to criminal impersonation and failure to appear.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

You know a neighbors’ spat is no longer neighborly when chainsaws get involved. That’s what happened in Pasco County, Florida when two men got into a dispute over the shrubs between their houses last week. It ended with one of them needing surgery to repair severed tendons in his hand.

The man with the chainsaw was 70-year-old Gregory Landaker of Land O’ Lakes, who was cutting shrubs on the property line he shares with Jeffrey Zlocki. When Zlocki noticed what was going on, he went out and hugged “his bushes.”

That apparently didn’t deter Landaker, who continued sawing away. The chainsaw struck Zlocki in his left hand, and he was taken to Tampa General Hospital. Zlocki told deputies that Landaker did not intend to cut him.

But WFLA reported video showed it was a “clear and deliberate act” and Landaker shoved Zlocki in the back. Deputies arrested Landaker and charged him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and simple battery.